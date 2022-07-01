Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Model asks if she was wrong to accept bridal photo shoot shortly after SIL's wedding.

Model asks if she was wrong to accept bridal photo shoot shortly after SIL's wedding.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jul 1, 2022 | 1:45 PM
ADVERTISING

The chaos surrounding modern weddings has reached hilarious levels of ridiculous meltdowns, unhinged jealousy, exorbitant costs and crazed demands...

So, when a conflicted model decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to accept a bridal gig shortly after a family wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole)...I did a bridal photo shoot a week after my brother’s wedding which upset my SIL?

I (25f) am a hotel receptionist and I do modeling on the side. I did a bridal gown photo shoot 3 weeks before my brother’s wedding but the ad came yesterday. It was for a local boutique which isn’t really big, they have maybe 2 branches in our region.

My brother (Simon, 30) got married last week, but they postponed their honeymoon because of his job. So when the ad came out yesterday, my sister-in-law (Nancy 29F) saw it (a medium sized-LED screen) in the shopping center.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content