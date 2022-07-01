Model asks if she was wrong to accept bridal photo shoot shortly after SIL's wedding.

The chaos surrounding modern weddings has reached hilarious levels of ridiculous meltdowns, unhinged jealousy, exorbitant costs and crazed demands...

So, when a conflicted model decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to accept a bridal gig shortly after a family wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole)...I did a bridal photo shoot a week after my brother’s wedding which upset my SIL?

I (25f) am a hotel receptionist and I do modeling on the side. I did a bridal gown photo shoot 3 weeks before my brother’s wedding but the ad came yesterday. It was for a local boutique which isn’t really big, they have maybe 2 branches in our region.