Model accused Russell Simmons of sexually assaulting her while Brett Ratner watched.

Former model Keri Claussen Khalighi says she was just 17-years-old when the hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons sexually assaulted her while the film producer Brett Ratner watched, The Los Angeles Times reports.

According to Khalighi, the casting couch scenario turned south when she accompanied the two men to Simmons' New York home to view a music video they'd been working on. Soon after their arrival, Simmons allegedly began removing Khalighi's clothes against her will, and when she turned to Ratner for help - he declined and watched the assault play out.

BREAKING: ​Model Keri Claussen Khalighi alleges that when she was 17, Russell Simmons sexually assaulted her while Brett Ratner watched. "Help me," she says she asked Ratner. But the filmmaker did nothing, she claims. https://t.co/TITvSMSRRN — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) November 19, 2017

“I looked over at Brett and said ‘help me’ and I'll never forget the look on his face. In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together," Khalighi told The Los Angeles Times.

Allegedly Simmons then tried to force her to have intercourse, and after she fought back, he coerced her into performing intercourse. Following the initial assault, Khalighi said she felt so violated she went up stairs to take a shower. At this point, Simmons allegedly followed her and raped her.