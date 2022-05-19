MOH asks if she's wrong for saying she's 'not happy' for bride during toast.

Ah weddings: bringing couples together and tearing friendships apart since the dawn of...weddings.

First off, let me just say - I'm about to get married in 2 weeks. (I know, so chic!) So when I read this Reddit post, I can tell you I cried with rage and persperation because it was so so close to my heart - as someone who has lost their best friend to a dumb boy, and as a bride who would absolutely murder a bridesmaid for ruining my dumb boy day.

A Maid of Honor asked the internet "AITA (am I the as*hole) for making it clear how I'm not entirely happy at my best friend's wedding during my MOH speech?" and proceeded to make her case. Enjoy!