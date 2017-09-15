Advertising

There are few sights more powerful than a mother furiously defending the honor of her child. While we traditionally imagine this matronly energy yelling down childhood bullies or dissenting parents, there are also times in adulthood when a mom needs to step in and set the record straight. And now, by way of the (terrifying) beauty of the internet, we can witness way more moms flexing their brawn than the olden days (idk - the 80s?!).

As an example of this, the Twitter user Andrew Wogan posted an example of his mom swooping in to slam dunk a commenter who opposed gay marriage.

Basically, Wogan called the anti-gay commenter a c*nt after having his rights put on trial. The anti-gay lady then said "what would your mother think if she knew you called women the c-word online."

Then his mom swooped in to defend his honor.

She didn't mince her words.

That's probably where he gets it from.

Twitter ate it up.

I mean, who ISN'T on board for a mother and son duo?! Especially when they're using their powers to shut down bigots. The pettiness is just the cherry on top.

you and your mum are fucking legends. I laughed so hard at this. — Matthew Mitcham (@matthew_mitcham) September 14, 2017

The exchange won the title of greatest alley-oop of all time.

There needs to be an NBA Hall of Fame for online discourse.

The greatest alley-oop of all time. — Zac Naoum (@zacnaoum) September 14, 2017

It's safe to say that both Wogan and his mom can sit the next quarter out.

They should probably re-up on their protein intake too.

We need some Gatorade over here for the electrolytes lost during this solid offensive work.

