Mom asks if she’d be wrong to attend her daughter’s wedding to her other daughter’s ex-fiancé.

While affairs and cheating are unfortunately pretty common behaviors, the scandal of betraying a partner's trust is taken to another level when it involves a family member or a close friend...

Having your little sister run off with the man you were planning on marrying sounds like a scenario plucked out of a holiday romantic comedy set in 2003, but most of the time affairs do happen between people who work or spend a lot of time together. Of course we've all heard stories of the classic drunken one-night-stand between two people who never cross paths again, but ending a relationship to be with someone else usually involves a more emotionally intimate experience. Unfortunately, that can sometimes mean your best friend hits it off a whole lot better with your partner, or the woman you thought would be your wife thinks your brother has a bit more to offer. If families have to choose between who they're going to support after a cheating scandal is dropped with the crescent rolls at the Thanksgiving table, hide the turkey carving knife and buckle up.