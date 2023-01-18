Mom asks daughter to start being nicer to stepdad. Daughter says 'I didn't choose him.'

Integrating a step-parent into a child's life requires a delicate balance.

Ideally, the step-parent will be someone the child can grow to trust and love and rely on. But at the same time, pressuring them to connect with a step-parent can often backfire as it might come off as "replacing" the other parent.

As with all family dynamics, there's no one-size-fits-all prescription for how to navigate these relationships healthily. It generally takes a lot of trial and error and open communication. And sometimes, an outside perspective is exactly what's called for to gauage a situation.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she's wrong for asking her daughter to be more inclusive of her stepdad.

She wrote: