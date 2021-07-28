Mom asks if forcing teen son to publicly apologize for racist joke was 'too harsh.'

Teaching your kid how to respect and form empathy for others is one of the most important parts of parenthood, and depending on the situation, it can also be one of the most difficult to navigate.

It can be difficult to find a proper punishment when you're trying to abruptly correct your child's behavior but you don't want to go overboard in how intensely your teaching methods are. Which is to say, finding that line between too harsh and enabling can be more complicated than it sounds.

In a popular post on the Am I The A**hole subreddit, one mom shared how she punished her son after he recently made a racist joke, and asked the internet if she went too far.

AITA for punishing my son after he said something racist?

OP wrote that her 13-year-old son yelled a racist joke just as a man delivering Chinese food arrived, and it was obvious the delivery driver heard the joke and was hurt.