Mom asks if forcing teen son to publicly apologize for racist joke was 'too harsh.'

Teaching your kid how to respect and form empathy for others is one of the most important parts of parenthood, and depending on the situation, it can also be one of the most difficult to navigate.
It can be difficult to find a proper punishment when you're trying to abruptly correct your child's behavior but you don't want to go overboard in how intensely your teaching methods are. Which is to say, finding that line between too harsh and enabling can be more complicated than it sounds.
AITA for punishing my son after he said something racist?
About a week ago, my (39F) family ordered Chinese food for delivery. When the delivery driver came to the door, my daughter (16F) was taking the cat upstairs to put in her room because he always tries to eat the food. My son (13M) loudly says, “Make sure the hide the cat from the Chinese guy!” as I am at the door getting the food from the Chinese delivery driver. He very obviously heard what my son said and was upset by it. I quickly apologized and took the food.