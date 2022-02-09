Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom asks if her advice was wrong after daughter's fiancé wants to call off wedding.

Mom asks if her advice was wrong after daughter's fiancé wants to call off wedding.

Kimberly Dinaro
Feb 9, 2022 | 7:59 PM
ADVERTISING

Dividing up household expenses with your partner isn't exactly the most romantic part of being in a relationship, but it's often necessary to have a clear understanding of your expected contribution before a 3 AM war in the kitchen occurs...

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to assume that her daughter shouldn't have to split the bills with her soon-to-be husband, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for thinking my daughter shouldn’t pay rent?

I have been a stay-at-home mom my whole marriage. My husband pays the bills. I keep house and raise my little ones. I also do things like money management and our taxes because I have an accounting degree.

My oldest daughter calls me because she just recently moved in with her fiancé and he told her she has to pay half of rent and utilities. He makes a lot more than her because she’s working part time so she has time to plan her dream wedding.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content