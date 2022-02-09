Mom asks if her advice was wrong after daughter's fiancé wants to call off wedding.

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to assume that her daughter shouldn't have to split the bills with her soon-to-be husband, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I have been a stay-at-home mom my whole marriage. My husband pays the bills. I keep house and raise my little ones. I also do things like money management and our taxes because I have an accounting degree.
My oldest daughter calls me because she just recently moved in with her fiancé and he told her she has to pay half of rent and utilities. He makes a lot more than her because she’s working part time so she has time to plan her dream wedding.