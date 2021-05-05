Mom asks if she's wrong to move into house and still use pool where child died.

The concept of "death houses" is controversial for many reasons. Oftentimes, houses where people died in rare tragic accidents, via violent murder, or by suicide are priced lower than their competitors. Some people simply refuse to consider renting or buying a house with a violent or morbid history, and the reasons can range from religious to superstitious, to respect for those grieving in the neighborhood.

Conversely, to others, it's just another house - and sometimes the most affordable option on the market. Plus, when you really get down to history, most neighborhoods are mired in gory memories, so to some drawing the line at a specific house with a recent history is missing the forest for the trees.

In a popular post on the Am I The A*shole subreddit, a mom asked if her and her husband were in the wrong for buying a death house, and letting their kids play in the pool where a neighbor's kid died.

AITA for letting our kids play in the pool where a neighbor's child died and for not getting rid of the pool?

OP shared that the house was the perfect size for their family, and the only one they could afford so they decided to go for it.