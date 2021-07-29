Mom asks if she should redo daughter’s bday party after kid with special needs ruined it.

Teaching your children to be inclusive and accepting of others is critically important, but when they're forced to compromise so much socially that their birthday party is ruined by a kid throwing their cake on the floor, it might be time to set some clearer boundaries.

Parents shouldn't force their kids to be friends with kids they don't get along with, but tolerating others' differences in a classroom, work environment or social event is part of life. Birthday parties are often highly anticipated ice cream cake-fueled affairs for young children, and if there's any day when you can give your kid a pass for being a little selfish, it should be the one when their whole sixth grade class watches them play air hockey at Chuck E. Cheese.

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy about whether or not she'd be wrong to exclude a special needs child from her daughter's birthday party, people were there to help deem a verdict.

AITA for throwing my daughter a second birthday party after the special needs girl I asked her to invite ruined her first party?