Mom asks if she should redo daughter’s bday party after kid with special needs ruined it.

Parents shouldn't force their kids to be friends with kids they don't get along with, but tolerating others' differences in a classroom, work environment or social event is part of life. Birthday parties are often highly anticipated ice cream cake-fueled affairs for young children, and if there's any day when you can give your kid a pass for being a little selfish, it should be the one when their whole sixth grade class watches them play air hockey at Chuck E. Cheese.
So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy about whether or not she'd be wrong to exclude a special needs child from her daughter's birthday party, people were there to help deem a verdict.
My daughter turned 12 a few weeks ago, and for her birthday party, she wanted pizza, a double feature movie at the drive in and ending the night with a sleepover and game night. I told her she could invite 4 friends. I suggested she invite "Molly", a girl who just moved to the area and is in my daughter's class.