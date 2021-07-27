Mom asks if she went ‘too far’ with punishment of teen daughter who pranked her brother.

Family pranks can be a fun tradition to laugh together and bond, but sometimes there's a fine line between a hilarious practical joke and bullying.

If the "victim" of your viral prank isn't laughing with you, then your joke was probably just mean. This can be a difficult lesson for kids to grasp, and with TikTok pranks easily going viral and tempting teens with the opportunity to get hundreds of thousands of views and likes in a few hours, practical jokes can start with a pair of scissors and a hidden camera and quickly turn into a haircut from hell. Teaching kids about privacy online, respecting personal boundaries and internet safety can be challenging enough without social media apps turning kids into pop stars overnight or convincing them to casually file down their own teeth with an unsanitary enamel-damaging emery board.

Whether or not parents understand or respect it, social media is often how kids today comunicate and connect with each other outside of school, and taking away their access to TikTok or Instagram could seriously damage their social life and development. So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy about the punishment she gave her 13-year-old TikTok-obsessed teen, people were there to help deem a verdict.