Mom asks if she was wrong to tell mother-in-law her Christmas gifts made her kids ‘uncomfortable.’

While there's usually at least one person in the family who goes out of their way to select unique and thoughtful, personalized holiday gifts for everyone they love, the standard classics are: cash, gift cards, books, and socks...

Almost everyone can usually find new socks useful, and even if clothing items someone selected for you aren't something you would necessarily buy yourself, sometimes it's nice to spice up your wardrobe. The fact that someone took the time to get a gift for you is part of the gift, and if you don't like what you received, it's usually considered rude to voice that concern. Unless someone urges you to use a gift receipt or exchange an item for a different color or size, it can take a gift-giver by surprise if you tell them the honest truth about how their gift is going to sit in your home collecting dust until you ultimately decide to donate it or toss it out.

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the internet's moral compass about a problem she got into with her mother-in-law's thoughtful but awkward family Christmas gift, people were eager to deem a verdict.