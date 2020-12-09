Mom asks if she's wrong to threaten ex with court for forcing their teen daughter to 'cover up' for ballet.

Being a teenage girl is stressful enough without your dad telling you that your uniform for ballet class is "inappropriate."

The trope of overprotective fathers threatening to beat their daughter's first love with a bat for looking at them or telling their 14-year-old girl she can't leave the house in shorts and a tank top because of how "men" will "look," is never a healthy parenting technique. Sexualizing teenagers and making them feel uncomfortable in their own bodies during a time when they're already in a state of insecurity and confusion about their looks is not "protecting" them, it's only making them feel less safe.

It's during a person's teenage years that they often sharpen their talents and skills and prepare for their future career, so fostering a teen's interests and supporting their chosen sports or activities is key for parents during that time. So, when a concerned mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a conflict she got into with her ex-husband over their daughter's ballet attire, people were quick to offer advice.