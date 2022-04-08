Mom asks if she's wrong to ask sister to stop fostering dogs so she can babysit kids.

They say those who care for animals have the kindest hearts, but is there such a thing as caring too much for our furry friends? This mom seems to think so...

Where do we draw the line? How much can we ask of our family? When this woman posted how she requested her sister stop fostering dogs so that her kids would have a home away from home, it sparked quite the conversation online.

AITA for asking my sister to stop fostering dogs so she could help me with my kids?

Okay, just writing the title like that made me feel super guilty, but please hear me out before judging too harshly.

I (38, F) have four kids ages 11 months, 3, 5, and 10. I love them all more than anything, but I’ll be the first to admit that our house is constant chaos, and it can get very exhausting.