Mom asks if she's wrong to ask sister to stop fostering dogs so she can babysit kids.

Where do we draw the line? How much can we ask of our family? When this woman posted how she requested her sister stop fostering dogs so that her kids would have a home away from home, it sparked quite the conversation online.
Okay, just writing the title like that made me feel super guilty, but please hear me out before judging too harshly.
I (38, F) have four kids ages 11 months, 3, 5, and 10. I love them all more than anything, but I’ll be the first to admit that our house is constant chaos, and it can get very exhausting.
My sister (33, F) is child-free, but loves my kids and was happy to watch the older two or sometimes three to help me keep my sanity. This has been extremely helpful, and I tell her all the time how grateful we are for her help.