Mom asks if she's wrong to ban daughter from mother-in-law's church's 'purity ball.'

Differing opinions on religion can be a major source of conflict between parents when it comes to raising children...

While two people can happily date and get married with radically different religious beliefs, when children enter the picture, tensions can arise. Arguments about instilling moral values or ethical lessons into kids at a young age, which house of worship to go to, whether or not to even bring religion into the home, or what holidays to celebrate are deeply personal decisions for each family.

Whether you choose to raise your kids entirely without religion or with a heavy schedule of spiritual studies, things run a lot smoother when both parents are on the same page. Ultimately, most children grow up and decide for themselves what they want to believe in, if they choose to follow any religion at all. The lessons that are instilled in children early on can remain, though, which is why it's important to be acutely aware of the information children are absorbing.

So, when a concerned mom decided to consult the internet's courtroom of moral philsophy over whether or not she is wrong to ban her 9-year-old daughter from her mother-in-law's church's "purity ball," people were eager to weigh in.