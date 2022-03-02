Mom asks if she's wrong to ban MIL from posting photos of her baby.

The debate over posting photos of children on social media without concealing their faces has been raging for years between celebrity accounts, mommy bloggers, or Aunt Mary's private Instagram with four followers...

So, when a frustrated new mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her mother-in-law's habit of oversharing on social media, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to send my mother-in-law any more photos of her grandchild because she refuses to abide by my rules about pics on Facebook?

I (30F) had my daughter 3 months ago. My husband and I decided before she was born that we weren't going to post pictures of her on our social media profiles and we asked our extended family to abide by this as well.