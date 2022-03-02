Mom asks if she's wrong to ban MIL from posting photos of her baby.

So, when a frustrated new mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her mother-in-law's habit of oversharing on social media, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (30F) had my daughter 3 months ago. My husband and I decided before she was born that we weren't going to post pictures of her on our social media profiles and we asked our extended family to abide by this as well.
Because our daughter is so young, neither mine or my husband's family have gotten to meet our daughter in person. There have been Facetime calls with them, and pretty soon they should be able to meet her in person, but for now it's just been pictures.