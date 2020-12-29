Mom asks if she was wrong to bash her daughter's high school's dress code to the mom who wrote it.

School dress codes, especially for high school girls, can get a little ridiculous sometimes...

At some point, the rules for what students can and cannot wear to class no longer feel like they're protecting the students themselves and seem to be more about "unwanted attention" or "distractions" from other students or even faculty members. Most schools, unless they have a uniform, abide by the "no shirt straps thinner than three fingers" or "no spaghetti straps," and shorts and skirts must be longer than the students' fingertips. However, if a student has longer arms or long legs, those generic measurements can be a nightmare to uphold. Then of course, teenage girls can be unfairly punished depending on how quickly their body develops. Two students could be wearing the same exact shirt, but if one student has a bigger chest, she'll get written up for breaking the dress code.

While it's normal for parents and teachers to want to protect students, fashion is a way that students, especially teenagers who are going through a difficult time with their identity, can express themselves. So, when a concerned mom decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her daughter being punished for her clothing style, people were eager to deem a verdict.