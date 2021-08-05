Mom asks if she was wrong to call 21-year-old son’s boss to ask why he wasn’t home yet.

Worrying about your kids even after they've grown up and are technically adults is normal for most parents, but threatening your 21-year-old's job because they didn't text you back is definitely crossing a boundary.

It can be hard to see the person who used to throw temper tantrums in the grocery store aisle over fruit snacks grow up into a working adult who pays taxes and complains about their shoulder pain, but accepting that your adult children are old enough to make their own choices is a critical transition.

If you want to keep a healthy relationship with your kids after they've grown up, giving them independence and freedom even if they're still living under your roof can be a top priority. It's not the best look to start a new job only to have your boss tell you that your mom is in the lobby with a peanut butter sandwich you "forgot."

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to call her son's boss when he was late coming back from work, people were quick to help deem a verdict.