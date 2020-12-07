Holidays with family can be stressful, especially when money is involved...The process of gift-giving and choosing thoughtful presents for your loved ones can be incredibly fun and gratifying, but when it becomes a financial competition or the material items take away from the spirit of the season, it's disappointing. Kids who are spoiled often show their true colors during the holidays, and if your child doesn't respect your rules as a parent enough to not open the presents you bought for them before they're given to them, you might need to reconsider how you run your household. Parents should be able to have a package delivered their house without their 11-year-old violating their privacy and unboxing it before Christmas morning on the off-chance it's a gift for them.So, when an angry mom decided to consult the internet's moral compass otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a conflict with her sister-in-law and an expensive broken "you break it, you buy it" Christmas present for her kids, people were quick to deem a verdict.AITA (Am I the As*hole) for demanding my SIL (Sister-in-law) pay me back for a Christmas gift that she destroyed, that was for my kids and shouldn't have touched? Every year (not anymore after this incident!!) my husband and I have bought online gifts shipped to my SIL's house. This has always been a thing (for 6 years). It is mainly just so someone can sign for them because my husband and I both work full time (6a-6p everyday besides Sunday) and our children would definitely open any package brought to the house so that's a no-go. My SIL has never, ever done something like this so I truly didnt see it coming. So, last month we purchased a VR as a big gift for our kids. The Oculus Quest 2. We told SIL about the gift and asked if we could ship it there to have her sign for it. We always ask, even though she always says yes. So, she knew the Oculus was going to her house. Given that our oldest is now 11 and likes to snoop, my husband asked if we could keep that gift at her place until Christmas in fear that our oldest would find it and ruin the surprise. She said of course. My husband went over there last week to set up the Oculus so that we don't actually have to worry about all of the set-up process come Christmas morning. So, he set it up, installed a few games and immediately put it back into its packaging and stored it in her pantry for safe keeping. Well, we get a text last night saying "Sorry you guys but Heather found your Oculus and she took it out and broke it." Heather is her 13yo daughter. When we went over to inspect the item, it was literally smashed. Like, someone took a hammer to it. So heres the f*cked up part.. Heather comes downstairs while we are there. She has her headphones in and is completely ignoring us. My husband taps her shoulder and when she focuses on him, he says "What do you have to say for yourself?" She had NO idea what we were talking about. When hubby explained it, she literally turned to her mother while laughing like a maniac and said "Really? Are you serious right now? YOU broke the thing and now you're trying to blame me? Are you kidding me?" She then, quite hurriedly, storms out of the house and slams the door. I didnt even wait for an explaination honestly because it was obvious to me that Heather didnt touch the Oculus. So, I turned to my SIL and said "Alright, so we paid $399 for the Oculus, plus $17.99 for priority shipping. We will need that money paid to us by the end of next week so we can go to the store and purchase another." She raised her eyebrows and said "Excuse me? I'm not paying you that." My husband was livid and they get into a screaming match. SIL now says that we are as*holes for making her pay for something that was broken on accident, so close to Christmas. AITA? Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: NTA (Not the As*hole), she broke it, blamed it on her daughter...WTF is wrong with her? - ExcaliburZSH NTA whatsoever. your SIL is hella rude and irresponsible for blaming that on Heather, and for refusing to pay. - sayonara-sam NTA. Damn, poor heather. Your SIL sounds like the worst person in the world. Make her pay up. Take her to small claims court if necessary. Force her to face consequences for her actions--not only for your sake, but for Heather's sake. - ThatOneGrayCat ESH (Everyone Sucks Here) Your SIL is an AH for obvious reasons.... And instead of storing expensive gifts at someone else’s house you and your husband need to teach your kids not to snoop, and if they snoop then they ruin the surprise and so be it. But 11yo is old enough to understand and respect boundaries and privacy - Inevitable_Stomach_9 ESH Your SIL is obviously irresponsible and an asshole, particularly for trying to blame this on her daughter. To be honest, your husband is an as*hole, for tapping Heather on her shoulder and asking her to defend herself. Never try to discipline someone else's kid, I understand you included this to show that your SIL lied, but this raised my eyebrows 100%. You and your husband are as*holes for treating your SIL like a post office or storage warehouse. She was and has been doing you favors, sounds like without thanks, for some time now. Even at the post office or UPS, things break on accident. Your SIL obviously broke it on accident, probably fell off of a shelf... in a normal situation you can expect a business like UPS or USPS to have some sort of liability insurance or customer service policy to cover items damage (although neither business would let you assemble and store something). You cannot put the risk of maintaining an assembled item on your SIL, who is doing you a favor, and ask her to assume the cost. That is highly inappropriate. In the future, you or a professional service can assume the risk and cost, not an admittedly clumsy family member trying to help you out. - lumpyerrr001 ESH. Your SIL for obvious reasons, but your kids are so poorly behaved that you aren't even able to get packages delivered to your home. You just seem to accept that... - Razzmatazz_Intrepid So, there you have it!While most people agreed that her sister-in-law was wrong to blame her daughter and refuse to take responsibility, others also noted that this mom and her husband should teach their children some restraint as it's ridiculous they can't trust an 11-year-old old to not open packages delivered to their own home. Good luck, everyone!