Mom asks if she was wrong to fire nanny for faking sick to get a day off.

Stretching the truth to get out of work can be a risky move, especially since karma might not be kind to you if you tell your boss your grandma died to spend the day with your very much alive grandmother...

While jobs shouldn't make employees so desperate for time off to enjoy their lives that they fear getting fired for going on vacation or taking a day to themselves, lying isn't always the smartest move. We all need time off to remember why we grind in the first place, but inconveniencing your employer at a job where you get paid under the table might not end well for you.

Babysitting and nannying can be a great part-time or full-time job for anyone from teenagers desperate for cash to childcare experts, but sometimes dealing with the parents is much harder than talking a determined toddler down from a piercing tantrum. Nanny cams, extreme dietary restrictions, watching kids while the parents are home watching you watching the kids, learning way too much about a couple's personal life from a kid with no filter--sometimes the gig is a lot more than pouring Goldfish into a bowl and watching "Frozen" for the 500th time.