Mom asks if she was wrong to fire nanny for faking sick to get a day off.

While jobs shouldn't make employees so desperate for time off to enjoy their lives that they fear getting fired for going on vacation or taking a day to themselves, lying isn't always the smartest move. We all need time off to remember why we grind in the first place, but inconveniencing your employer at a job where you get paid under the table might not end well for you.
Babysitting and nannying can be a great part-time or full-time job for anyone from teenagers desperate for cash to childcare experts, but sometimes dealing with the parents is much harder than talking a determined toddler down from a piercing tantrum. Nanny cams, extreme dietary restrictions, watching kids while the parents are home watching you watching the kids, learning way too much about a couple's personal life from a kid with no filter--sometimes the gig is a lot more than pouring Goldfish into a bowl and watching "Frozen" for the 500th time.