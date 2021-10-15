Mom asks if she was wrong to get teacher fired for not letting diabetic daughter eat.

While classroom rules can help teachers maintain order in a crowded, room with no AC full of angst-ridden hormonal middle schoolers, some teachers go a bit too far with their strictness...

Some entire grades, semesters or subjects become a blur as we get older, but most adults have a few vivid memories of their favorite and most infamous former teachers. The teacher who bought pizza for everyone on the last day of class usually remains on the top shelf of school memories, but the aggressively strict math teacher who punished kids for forgetting their homework with a pop quiz might have some eternally bad karma headed their way. Shout out to my high school history teacher who used to give us detentions for talking in class that consisted of him "spilling" a bin of markers all over the floor and making us pick them up just in time for us to miss the bus...I don't miss you, sir!

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to get her daughter's teacher fired over "snacks," people were quick to help deem a verdict.