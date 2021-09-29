Mom asks if she was wrong to give daughter expensive gift at another child’s bday party.

Attending a birthday party for a child can be disaster of sugar-fueled kids running around the piñata, wrapping paper all over the floor, and trying to explain to birthday guests in first grade why they don't get presents if it isn't their birthday.

Teaching children that not everyone can have every day revolve around them and that taking turns in the spotlight is part of life is an important lesson. The kid screaming in the corner at the Chuck E. Cheese table because they don't get the first slice of pizza on someone else's birthday usually doesn't grow up into the most caring, empathetic and respectful adult. Still, kids can only be so destructive on their own before you can peel back the curtain and realize it's the parent to blame all along.

The parent who tells their child that even during their friend's celebration they deserve to be celebrated equally is a recipe for an attention-stealing future in brattiness. So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to give her daughter an expensive, special birthday present at another child's birthday party, people were quick to help deem a verdict.