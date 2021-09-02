Mom asks if she's wrong to give husband silent treatment for complaining about childcare.

Temper tantrums, trying to keep the house clean despite a tiny human grinding crackers into the carpet, stepping on spiky toys, and trying to find one minute of alone time to shower--being a parent is a full-time job with no vacation days.
If you're co-parenting, dividing up household chores can be daunting with varying work and sleep schedules and skill sets. If hand-washing the dishes sends you into an existential spiral of dread and despair but folding the laundry is calming, communicating with your partner about how you prefer to help can be a game-changer.
So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to give her husband the silent treatment over his childcare efforts, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (29F) and my husband (38M) have two sons (3y + 8m). I'm a stay-at-home mom, he works full time. I do 95% of the cooking, 90% child care and 80% cleaning. My day starts at 5am when baby wakes us up and doesn't end til long after the sun goes down. The days are long and hard cause baby hardly sleeps at all, today I got a total of ZERO minutes to myself, 12 yesterday (yay) but I'm exhausted every day and need a minimum of 2 strong cups of coffee to live.