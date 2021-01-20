Mom asks if she's wrong to give nanny bad references for being on her phone too much.

"If you don't have something nice to say, don't say it all," but what if your former employee who you technically fired still lists you as a reference for future job opportunities?

Finding the right person to watch your children can be a difficult process, especially since the responsibility is so great. Hiring the neighborhood high school kid to babysit for a few hours is one thing, but searching for the right full-time childcare employee can be daunting depending on your family's expectations and needs. Some parents are more casual with their list of job responsibilities, while others set up multiple "nanny cams" and monitor their nanny's every move. The most important thing is that children are safe and happy, but some parents also expect their nanny to have no life at all outside of their child's schedule and needs. That being said, if someone is repeatedly ignoring the kids to scroll through Instagram when their job is entirely to watch the kids, perhaps they're not the best fit.

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the as*hole?" about an awkward situation with her former nanny's future job prospects, people were eager to weigh in.