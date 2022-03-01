Mom asks if she's wrong to hire a babysitter even when she's home.

Working a full-time job while taking care of a newborn baby can be a fever dream of other-worldly exhaustion...

So, when a tired mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known a Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about dividing up childcare responsibilities with her husband, people were there to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for hiring a babysitter even though I’m at home?

My husband (38M) and I (35F) have a 10 month old baby. He is currently a stay-at-home dad because he works in politics so his work is cyclical.

I know he’s really busy all day at home. However, the second I step through the door from my full time job, he hands me the baby and he’s “off the clock.”