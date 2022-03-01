Mom asks if she's wrong to hire a babysitter even when she's home.

So, when a tired mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known a Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about dividing up childcare responsibilities with her husband, people were there to help deem a verdict.
My husband (38M) and I (35F) have a 10 month old baby. He is currently a stay-at-home dad because he works in politics so his work is cyclical.
I know he’s really busy all day at home. However, the second I step through the door from my full time job, he hands me the baby and he’s “off the clock.”
Most weekends all I do is take care of our son because my husband says that’s his time off. This has resulted in me basically never getting a break. Whenever I’m not working at my actual job, I’m taking care of our son or doing chores.