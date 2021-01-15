Mom-to-be asks if she was wrong to lash out at husband who said they can’t afford twins.

Choosing to become a parent and start a family is a massive decision that requires a lot of thought, patience, sacrifice, and long-term planning...

While it's impossible to be fully prepared for every hurdle that comes your way when you become a parent, being on the same page with your partner about future responsibilities can be helpful for expecting parents. Sticking to a budget, discussing school plans or future living situations, and dividing household chores and tasks can be important to avoid future conflict. If one parent feels like they're putting more emotional and physical labor into the family while the other feels as though their contribution is underappreciated, underlying resentments can brew into much bigger problems down the road.

Still, most people prefer to keep their concerns and parenting plans private or between trusted friends and family members. Letting the ultrasound technician overhear you and your partner air out your financial grievances might not be the most productive move. So, when a frustrated pregnant woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about an argument she got into with her husband over budgeting for their future twins, people were eager to offer advice.