Mom asks if she's wrong to let her family live in 'filth' to teach them a lesson about household chores.

Cleaning up after children, regularly tidying up a home, and running an entire household is a difficult job that many families take for granted if it's constantly the same person who cleans up after everyone...

Many children don't realize how much work their parents put into keeping the house clean until one parent decides to teach them all a lesson and stops constantly picking up their toys, putting everyone's dishes away, or picking up dirty laundry from the floor.

While ideally most adults are responsible for cleaning up after themselves and their belongings, some people who relied on their parents in their childhood allow their romantic partners to take on that role. If you've allowed yourself to become so dependent on other people cleaning up after you to the point where you don't know how to work a washing machine or wash a dish, it's probably time to reevaluate your life and apologize to your partner. Being taken for granted is a horrible feeling, especially if someone is working every day to maintain the household and nobody even notices or appreciates it.