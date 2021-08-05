Mom asks if she's wrong to let teen daughter drink alcohol with her after dad flips out.

Underage drinking and teen drinking is glamorized in high school movies with pool parties full of red plastic cups, body shots, and ice luges filled with vodka.

Evaluating consequences and making safe choices isn't always a skill that teenagers possess, and laws limiting the consumption or purchase of alcoholic beverages are intended to protect young people from dangerous and life-threatening situations. Still, many parents are realistic enough to understand that even if their kids aren't chugging beer and doing carthweels off a basement bar, they will at least encounter alcohol at some point before they're of age.

Some parents choose to combat this dilemma by letting their kids safely drink before they're allowed inside a bar as avoiding "the forbidden fruit" mentality can dust off the sparkly sheen of blacking out, leaving your shoes in a cab, throwing your phone in the river and waking up with a stranger who insists you got married last night. So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to allow her teenage daughter to drink, people were quick to help deem a verdict.