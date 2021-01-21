Mom asks if she's wrong to make daughter use OnlyFans earnings toward college tuition.

Most parents are happy to support whatever career path their children wish to follow as long as they're safe and happy, but sometimes finances can cause major battles between loved ones...

While it's nice to imagine that every job is stable and long-lasting with great benefits, money unfortunately can flow in and out during different phases of life with extremely varying amounts. A temporary gig might offer the most money you've ever made, but then when it's over and you're forced to find something else, it's important to have savings and prepare for a different kind of paycheck.

Parents do their best to prepare their children for the often frustrating and confusing world of budgeting and personal finance, but monetary support can be hard to navigate sometimes if your adult child starts making more money than you do. So, when a concerned and frustrated mother decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the as*hole?" about a conflict over her daughter's OnlyFans career and her college tuition, people were eager to deem a verdict.