Mom asks if she's wrong to make daughter skip dance to babysit brother with autism.

While of course there are always situations when teenagers have to sacrifice a fun night out at the movies with friends for a seemingly eternal family dinner at grandma's featuring cold quiche, making your older kids work as unpaid interns for the family is not ok.

Babysitting younger siblings is often a chore that comes along with being the oldest in a big family, but when parents expect their teenagers to co-parent along with them, they can likely expect their oldest to skip all future holidays the second they turn 18. Missing out on important, formative high school events or teen memories to watch your younger siblings fight over an Elsa barbie in a puddle of juice-soaked popcorn while your parent is out having fun is the perfect recipe for fierce feelings of resentment. Asking your kids to help out when they're old enough to be responsible is one thing, but choosing them to trade their joy for your own is unfair and reckless parenting.

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she would be wrong to force her 17-year-old daughter to babysit on the night of her school dance, people were quick to help deem a verdict.