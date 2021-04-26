Mom asks if she’s wrong to make husband eat frozen meals since he microwaves everything.

Dividing up household tasks can be daunting in any relationship, family, or shared living situation, but it's critically important to come up with a system that aligns with everyone's work and childcare schedules before a midnight meltdown over the mountain of dirty dishes brews into unbridled domestic chaos...

Splitting up cleaning, cooking, and childcare equally doesn't always work for every household because of varying career demands or sleep schedules, but taking everyone's expectations and realistic participation into consideration is key. If one person feels like they're running themselves to the ground to make sure food is on the table, beds are made, kids get to and from school and the dog is still alive, while their partner occasionally unloads the dishwasher and calls it a day, it's time to have a serious talk before the tension ferments.

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her husband's bizarre and debatably disrespectful dinner habits, people were quick to deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for just buying my husband microwave meals?