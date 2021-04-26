Mom asks if she’s wrong to make husband eat frozen meals since he microwaves everything.

Splitting up cleaning, cooking, and childcare equally doesn't always work for every household because of varying career demands or sleep schedules, but taking everyone's expectations and realistic participation into consideration is key. If one person feels like they're running themselves to the ground to make sure food is on the table, beds are made, kids get to and from school and the dog is still alive, while their partner occasionally unloads the dishwasher and calls it a day, it's time to have a serious talk before the tension ferments.
So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her husband's bizarre and debatably disrespectful dinner habits, people were quick to deem a verdict.
I try to do a variety of healthy foods, I always try to do new meals. I cook 7 days a week for 5, soon to be 6 people (well more like a year and a bit) after working on five of those days and I always have to cook two meals, one vegetarian and one meat because my husband won’t eat vegetarian.