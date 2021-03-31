Mom asks if she was wrong to not allow 5-year-old to get a makeover at a birthday party.

Parenting is full of difficult decisions about what is and isn't age-appropriate, but sometimes being too strict can backfire...

Children are naturally curious and learning and experimenting with the world around them is just part of growing up and developing interests and skills. Still, it's natural for parents to want to protect their kids from diving into anything too adult before they're fully ready. While clothes, makeup and fashion trends can be a big part of how young people express themselves and build an identity, does a five-year-old really need to be playing with mascara and lipstick? Where is the line between playing "dress-up" and potentially sending mixed messages about self-image or the value of beauty? Or, is it completely harmless for children to play with adult clothing and accessories as long as they're not rolling into kindergarten with fake lashes and a designer bag?

So, when a concerned mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to not allow her daughter to get a makeover at a party, people were quick to deem a verdict.