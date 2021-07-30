Mom asks if she's wrong to only change baby's diapers with gloves and a mask.

Being a parent sometimes means letting go of having white shirts without food stains, clean carpets or regularly washed hair.

Kids, while adorable and often wise-beyond-their-years, can also be hurricanes of spaghetti-o destruction who wake you up in the middle of the night to tell you why they threw up in the antique vase in the living room. Dealing with bodily functions you never knew a human being could possibly produce and a journey in head lice scares, weird worms, unwashed hands and sticky everything is often just part of raising kids. Still, there can sometimes be a fine line between teaching your kids proper hygiene and shaming them for messes that are out of their control.

So, when a frustrated new parent decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about how she tolerates changing her baby's diapers, people were quick to help deem a verdict.