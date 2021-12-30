Mom asks if she was wrong to pierce baby's ears without husband's permission.

Piercing a baby's ears can be controversial subject as some people think body modifications should be the child's decision in the future, as a baby can't properly give consent...

Getting ear piercing out of the way as a baby saves a trip down the road, but the debate continues to rage on about whether or not it's the best choice for the baby. Can a child who is too young to speak be forced to endure the pop of a piercing gun and some fake diamond studs?

While some parents like the look of pierced ears on their baby, making a permanent body modification decision for your child before they're old enough to have their own opinion about it is controversial topic between parents. Ultimately, piercing a child's ears is not the same as tattooing their foreheads, but all parents involved should agree before taking the trip to Claire's.