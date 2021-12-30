Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom asks if she was wrong to pierce baby's ears without husband's permission.

Mom asks if she was wrong to pierce baby's ears without husband's permission.

Kimberly Dinaro
Dec 30, 2021 | 10:36 PM
ADVERTISING

Piercing a baby's ears can be controversial subject as some people think body modifications should be the child's decision in the future, as a baby can't properly give consent...

Getting ear piercing out of the way as a baby saves a trip down the road, but the debate continues to rage on about whether or not it's the best choice for the baby. Can a child who is too young to speak be forced to endure the pop of a piercing gun and some fake diamond studs?

While some parents like the look of pierced ears on their baby, making a permanent body modification decision for your child before they're old enough to have their own opinion about it is controversial topic between parents. Ultimately, piercing a child's ears is not the same as tattooing their foreheads, but all parents involved should agree before taking the trip to Claire's.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content