Mom asks if it’s wrong to post son’s speech milestones since her friend’s kid is delayed.

Social media is an emotional landmine. At it's best, it's a place for friends to share their accomplishments, small moments of joy, passing thoughts and jokes, and for people to share resources and learn about things together.

At it's worst, social media triggers our deep insecurities, as we find ourselves comparing our worst in-person moments to the online highlight reels of our friends. Through the lens of the screen, it's all too easy to project passive-aggressive messages onto even our closest friends, assuming their posts about life reflect back on us somehow.

This anxiety spiral often feeds itself, and creates cycles of subtweets and internal dialogues that become self-fulfilling prophesies. All of this is to say, the distortion of social media can create deeply negative feelings towards our friends, feelings that likely wouldn't crop up in person when we can feel the warmth of who they are.