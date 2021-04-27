Mom asks if she was wrong to tell pregnant friend she doesn't know what's talking about.

Parenthood, childcare products, and the best baby or toddler techniques can be awkward subjects between friends or family members with differing styles...

As long as kids are safe, happy, and loved, it's always best to keep your judgements to yourself on what you think of certain sleep-training practices, toys, breastfeeding decisions, or overall parenting practices. Especially if you don't have children yourself, there are a lot of skills that are learned on the job and you're not an expert on childcare just because you read an article once about co-sleeping or the best carseat once. Offering unsolicited advice on anything is usually a risky move, but people are rightfully extra defensive when it comes to their children. Unless you're worried about the well-being of someone else's child, imposing your own parenting preferences or your hypothetical scenarios onto a friend's family is a recipe for an awkward Sunday brunch.

So, when a concerned woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about an argument she got into with her pregnant friend over motherhood, people were quick to help deem a verdict.