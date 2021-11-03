Mom asks if she was wrong to pull daughter out of flower girl role day before wedding.

The debate about child-free weddings versus family affairs with ring bearers and flower girls, pony rides, and an ice cream bar can be a divisive one...

While weddings usually aim to be romantic stress-free events, when family emerges from the woodwork to offer their unsolicited opinions on the signature cocktails, it can cause any otherwise calm person to enter "'Zilla" territory. Last-minute changes to plans, drama in the bridal party group chat, the mother-in-law showing up in a white lace gown--anything is possible on a wedding day. Still, most guests understand that stealing the spotlight from the couple getting married is a classic wedding faux pas and brides can usually expect their "special day" to go off without a temper tantrum regardless of whether or not toddlers are invited.

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to prevent her daughter from being the flower girl at her friend's wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.