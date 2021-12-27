Mom asks if it was wrong to punish son by making him sleep outside on Christmas Eve.

Finding the proper punishment for bad behavior is a lot easier when children are younger, but teenagers tend to complicate everything...

While it's important to set boundaries, rules, and some sort of curfew with teens, it's also important to remember to trust them. When they're a few years away from being a legal adult, there is a certain point when parents must surrender. Is arriving home a half hour after curfew really a reason to take their phone away for week when next year they'll move out and you'll have no idea when they get home?

Finding the balance between running the house like a lawless land of kids partying in the basement and setting the trampoline on fire, and being so strict that your teenager doesn't have an ounce of freedom or sense of independence can be a challenge. Still, one mistake usually isn't worth ruining an important family holiday because your teenager famously behaved like a teenager.