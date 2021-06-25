Mom asks if she's wrong to refuse to apologize after seatbelt rule cost daughter friend.

Being responsible for other people's children can be a challenge, especially when your values and house rules don't align with the ones set by their parents...

Anything that could end in a potential lawsuit is usually worth causing a scene over, and if that means not allowing your kids to hang out with the neighborhood brat down the road who refuses to wear a helmet while skateboarding on your property, then so be it. Forcing other people's kids to do, eat or watch things they don't want to just because they're in your house or your car can be a divisive issue, but there are non-negotiable situations. If you could end up with a massive fine because someone else's child is throwing a temper tantrum over wearing a seatbelt in the car or a life jacket on the lake, it's in your best interest to not let that kid win.

No parent wants to watch their child lose a friendship that makes them happy, but sometimes you can help them dodge a bullet by no longer letting them play with the kid who is screaming in your back seat because you won't let them throw their lunch trash out your window. So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not she was wrong to force her 12-year-old daughter's new "popular" friend to wear a seatbelt during their carpool, people were quick to help deem a verdict.