Mom asks if she's wrong to refuse to change the family meals for her newly vegan daughter.

Teenagers who decide to become vegan after being radicalized by a particularly persuasive food documentary might have a difficult time planning meals and cooking with busy school schedules and a low or complete lack of income. However, working together as a family to grocery shop and incorporate new recipes into the circuit of staples can be a fun and educational activity. Sacrificing nutrition just to adhere to a strict diet is never a healthy idea, especially for teenagers. Sure, Oreos and most french fries are technically vegan, but if you refuse to eat a single vegetable you might have to reconsider the plan.
So, when a concerned mother decided to consult the courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about planning her newly vegan teen daughter's meals, people were quick to offer advice.
My (45f) partner (47m) and I have 3 children. Daughter (15f) and two sons (12m and 9m). My daughter has recently decided she wants to be vegan. The rest of my family, including myself, enjoy being omnivores.