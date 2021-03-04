Mom asks if she's wrong to refuse to change the family meals for her newly vegan daughter.

Vegans and vegetarians have a bad reputation sometimes for being buzzkills at dinner parties by dropping too many hard truths about slaughterhouses and climate change, but changing your diet to help animals and people is admirable...

Teenagers who decide to become vegan after being radicalized by a particularly persuasive food documentary might have a difficult time planning meals and cooking with busy school schedules and a low or complete lack of income. However, working together as a family to grocery shop and incorporate new recipes into the circuit of staples can be a fun and educational activity. Sacrificing nutrition just to adhere to a strict diet is never a healthy idea, especially for teenagers. Sure, Oreos and most french fries are technically vegan, but if you refuse to eat a single vegetable you might have to reconsider the plan.

So, when a concerned mother decided to consult the courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about planning her newly vegan teen daughter's meals, people were quick to offer advice.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for refusing to cook vegan for my eldest daughter all the time?