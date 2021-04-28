Mom asks if she was wrong to refuse to give son’s charter school spot to friend’s son.

Most parents want to give their children to best education they can provide and afford, but putting your friends and their kids in an uncomfortable position over an admission process that's based on pure luck is not the move...

Competition between high school students over colleges is expected, but when parents get involved or when children are so young they barely know the alphabet, things can escalate into a messy "Moms Margarita Monday." Part of growing up and achieving your goals is unfortunately facing a fair amount of rejection, and the earlier children learn to accept it and move on, the more prepared and equipped they'll be to handle it when the stakes are higher. Life is sometimes unfair, and opportunites might not always be awarded based on merit, skill, or talent. Sometimes the reason you don't get a job isn't because of your experience or potential, it's because the boss had the intern flip a coin.

So, when frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her friend pressuring her into giving up her son's spot at a charter school, people were there to help deem a verdict.