Mom asks if she's wrong to refuse to indulge spoiled nephew's needs at her son's bday.

There's always one kid at the birthday party who can't resist causing a scene while throwing a screaming fit about not being first in line to the pony-shaped bounce house...

Planning a birthday party for a child can be a nightmare for parents between communicating with other parents and family, coordinating multiple activities for short attention spans, and feeding a group of children nothing but sugar for hours. The excitement can sometimes be too much for young guests to handle, especially as they watch another child soak up all the attention.

Still, learning to support friends on their special days is a critical childhood lesson and parents who indulge a selfish, bratty kid smearing ice cream all over the present pile are only making their parenting journey more difficult for themselves.

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to refuse to accommodate her nephew's spoiled needs at her son's birthday, people were quick to help deem a verdict.