Mom asks if she's wrong to refuse to spend Christmas with son's 'old' girlfriend.

While many people like to ask their parents what they think of their new partner after the slightly awkward, classic "meet the parents" dinner, there's only so much sway parents can really have...

Once your children are adults, forcing your opinions on their partners and love lives can be overbearing and toxic. Unless you suspect that your adult child is dating someone who is abusive or dangerous, trusting that you raised a person who can make the right choices for their own romantic life is the best route.

Lots of lessons in love unfortunately have to be learned the hard way, and while advice is always appreciated, you can't always expect it to be taken as the gospel truth. Nobody knows a relationship better than the people in it, and if your son is telling you that he's happy with the vegan woman who refuses to eat your secret Christmas turkey recipe, then you must learn to survive.

Being a "monster-in-law" isn't going to earn you any points in the family group chat, Lisa! So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her disdain for her 27-year-old son's 35-year-old girlfriend, people were quick to help deem a verdict.