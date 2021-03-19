Mom-to-be asks if she’s wrong to refuse ‘strings attached’ baby gifts from her mom.

Setting a boundary with family members can be incredibly difficult, especially when you have to stop someone from doing something they think is helping you...

While gifts are a kind gesture when someone is expecting a baby or getting married, there are certain personalities who just can't resist holding their kindness over you and always expecting something in return. If your loved one has a known habit of checking in on the gifts they gave you and letting their generosity perpetually loom over the family, it can be easier to just never accept any gifts at all from them. If you don't set a boundary, you could end up having to deliver fresh homemade pasta to their house every Friday because they bought you a pasta maker, or spend a week on the family "vacation" of your nightmares.

So, when a frustrated pregnant woman decided to consult the internet's courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her mother's habit of giving gifts with some serious strings attached, people were quick to offer advice.