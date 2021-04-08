Mom asks if she’s wrong to refuse to take down kids’ art after co-worker complains.

Working in an office setting or shared workspace can be a difficult clash in personalities, lunch schedules, workplace banter and small talk, or time management skills...

While some people like to take a break every half hour to stroll around the block, grab a snack and gossip to their co-workers while spoiling every popular television show, others like to arrive early and leave early with their head down and extreme, silent focus for hours on end. An open office layout can be helpful to people who prefer not to be isolated, but if you're forced to share a space with someone who is constantly distacting you from getting anything done, tensions can arise.

Adding a personal touch to your workplace decor can help with motivation and morale. So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not it was professional to hang drawings from her children around her shared office, people were quick to offer advice.