Mom asks if she's wrong to refuse to watch baby while working from home.

Managing work schedules and deciding what to do about childcare can be a serious challenge for new parents, especially when they're both on different pages about what taking care of a baby actually requires...

If you're working from home, that doesn't mean you're not working and all, and doing a full-time job while also looking after a newborn just means one parent will now be doing two full-time jobs. Passing off the duties of finding childcare to one person, or expecting your partner to deal with it all on top of their own career demands can churn up some bitter future resentments. Before it turns into a battle about who puts more work into parenting or whose career is more valuable, it's important to come up with a division of labor that seems fair for everyone in the family. Co-parenting is a team effort, and refusing to do something that's in the best interest of your child because your partner said they would do it and then didn't, isn't exactly a solid foundation for the next eighteen long years of childcare decisions.