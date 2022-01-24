Mom asks if it was wrong to remove other people's kids from park for daughter's party.

Planning a birthday party for a child can be a whirlwind of balloons, frosting all over the floor, small talk with other parents and at least one temper tantrum while the presents are being opened...

While most adults dread attending a birthday party for a child that isn't their own, it's often a necessary part of being a parent of a fun aunt or uncle. Deciding on a theme, decorating the space, making sure all 12 of the kids you're responsible for don't lick anything in the ball pit, and chasing children who have consumed nothing but sugar for hours can be an extreme sport.

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to kick kids out of a playground for her daughter's birthday party, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for removing children from a playground?