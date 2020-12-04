Sometimes students in elementary school have a series of assignments that parents love to call "busy work," especially if it involves anything with construction paper and a glitter-glue gun...While most teachers only want what is best for their students and assign important, educational projects and homework assignments, there is sometimes a situation when a kid has just two too many worksheets, tests to study for and book report projects to complete. Every parent wants their children to have the best education possible, but kids also need time to be kids, and if they're spending all day in school and all night doing prep work for another day at school, when are they going to have time to ride their bike down a hill as fast as possible and roll over into a patch of grass? Especially with all the stress of distance-learning and virtual classes, students have it even harder when it comes to homework than usual. Now, all schoolwork is technically "homework" as many kids haven't been in school since March. So, when a concerned mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her 8-year-old daughter's homework, people were ready to offer advice.AITA for flipping out on my daughters teacher after she made the comment "Well, life isnt fair" in response to my daughter saying she was overwhelmed? So, my daughter(8) goes to a school system that just recently jumped on board with remote learning. As in we literally just got tablets set up through the school last Friday. Prior to this my daughter was going to school twice a week and was NEVER sent home with any sort of school/homework. Instead of easing their way in to the remote learning like most schools have done, they decided to slam my daughter with 137 assignments the same day that the students were given the tablets. I'm sure you can see my frustration. On top of this, the assignments are due today. All 137 of them. Not to mention the SIX mandatory zoom meetings throughout the day, which leaves very little time to do the actual assignments. AND you cant access the assignments past 4pm OR on the weekends. My daughter and I have been working our as*es off. Literally from 5am (my daughter is an early bird) until 4pm in the evening we are on that damned tablet trying to complete these assignments. Which literally leaves my 9yo(my other child) with no help on his homework, at all. This morning during a mandatory meeting my daughters teacher asked how everyone was doing. Her teacher is one of those teachers who should have retired 20 years ago and is an a*s to all of the students and cuts them off midsentence every single time they speak. So when it came time for my daughter to answer, my daughter said "I'm feeling really overwhelmed" and her teacher said "Well, life isn't fair, is it?" And then went to move on to another student. Before she did I said "Excuse me??" and popped my head into view of the camera. Her teacher instantly started saying "That came out worse than intended!" My response was "Yeah, I think not actually. I will be in contact with the school since you feel its necessary to instantly shoot down students that you are supposed to be helping." I then logged my daughter off of her meeting and called the school. My husband said I'm being a Karen and that the teacher is probably just overwhelmed. I told him that I truly dont give a sh*t if she is overwhelmed. She chose this career and it's hard on everyone currently but that gives her no right to be a raging bitch to students who were just slapped with 137 assignments, whom barely even know how to work the schools pages because there was NO training or overview. Proof just so everyone knows.. my daughter originally had 137 assignments. This morning she had 46 left to do, after busting her ass all week to complete them. The assignments just went back up to 101 like a half hour after I posted this. So, the picture I linked now has 99 assignments to complete. Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: NTA (Not the As*hole) But also...she's 8 right? So wtf are they gonna do if y'all just don't do all 137 assignments? It's not gonna show up on her HS transcripts, so who cares? - katmck14 NTA NTA NTA You're not being a Karen. 137 assignments all due the same day is ridiculous. The whole point of assignments is to assist in a student's education. If a parent has to do assignments for their kid because they're so many, there's literally no reason to do assignments. 8yo's shouldn't have much homework, anyway. - QuixoticLogophile Everything about this is absolutely absurd. Eight years old? No way. An eight year old should not be this stressed out by school, and you are absolutely nta for standing up for her. - Moon-Queen95 Your husband said. "She's probably overwhelmed " Yeah well life's not fair. - Sapper12D NTA - the teacher failed to seize a teachable moment to discuss feeling overwhelmed with her students. She then began to apologize to you instead of your daughter, which further shows how she feels about children and their feelings. You are 100% justified in going to the principal. - Jdkatz NTA. Distance learning is so hard. That teacher was a d*ck. Your child is just that. A child. And should never be dismissed like that. Good job standing up for your kid - dumpsterfireofalife The school is completely out of line especially if the assignments are only accessible at limited times. NTA. I feel for the teacher too but they should know to filter themselves - Medusas-Snakes So, there you have it!Everyone was in full agreement that this mom was not wrong to be upset with her daughter's teacher or even reporting her to the principal for being so flippant with her 8-year-old's feelings. She's definitely not being a "Karen" for looking out for her daughter's well-being and 137 assignments is far too much for any third grader, especially in 2020. Good luck, everyone!