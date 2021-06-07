Mom asks if it’s wrong to restrict daughter’s internet access even after she turns 18.

Letting kids grown up can be difficult for some parents to accept, but once people become legal adults, you can't continue to treat them like children even if it is "your house, your rules."

Restricting someone's independence when they're over eighteen can be incredibly destructive for their future mental health, relationships, and careers. Eventually, parents have to trust that they raised their children to be the best adults they can be and accept that ultimately their adult children's choices are their choices only. Sorry moms, but Thanksgiving is as good of a time as any to find out your 25-year-old daughter occasionally drinks wine and cries over pictures of cute puppies.

Especially when teenagers head off to college or move to new cities on their own, life advice from parents is usually helpful, but demands or controlling rules as if they're in seventh grade with a curfew on the mall trip can get ridiculous. So, when a concerned mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about restricting her soon-to-be adult daughter's internet access, people were there to help deem a verdict.