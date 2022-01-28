Mom asks if she's wrong for setting extremely strict rules to visit her baby.

Keeping your child safe and insisting that family and friends meeting your baby for the first time sanitize their hands and learn the proper baby-holding technique is normal, but typing out a syllabus of demands is a few steps too far.
Remember, your baby isn't a precious miracle to everyone on the planet. To most people, your baby is another noisemaker at this grocery store while they're trying to focus on reading the ingredient list on the back of a box of pasta.
So when an impressively out-of-touch new mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to strictly follow the laughably intense rules she set for people to visit her baby, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
So I (34F) gave birth on Christmas Day. Before my son's birth and to lessen visits, we (my husband 28M) made a list in October and sent it out to everyone