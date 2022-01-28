Mom asks if she's wrong for setting extremely strict rules to visit her baby.

A new baby in the family or friend group is an exciting life-altering event to celebrate, but forcing people to shell out half their paycheck on gifts for a person you chose to bring into the world? Yikes.

Keeping your child safe and insisting that family and friends meeting your baby for the first time sanitize their hands and learn the proper baby-holding technique is normal, but typing out a syllabus of demands is a few steps too far.

Remember, your baby isn't a precious miracle to everyone on the planet. To most people, your baby is another noisemaker at this grocery store while they're trying to focus on reading the ingredient list on the back of a box of pasta.

So when an impressively out-of-touch new mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to strictly follow the laughably intense rules she set for people to visit her baby, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to bend the rules on seeing my newborn just for one person (sister-in-law) even if it's the only chance she has to see him for months?